Admn has failed to suspend Sarore Toll Plaza: YRS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Yuva Rajput Sabha(YRS) today accused the administration for not keeping the promise made with it regarding suspension of Sarore Toll Plaza.

Talking to reporters here, today YRS president Vikram Sing (Vicky) said that 26 members of the organisation who were arrested and put in Kathua jail for demanding removal of Sarore TP were promised that the same would be done when they were released on Sunday morning. However, the demand has not been fulfilled yet.

Vikram Singh said that the administration of JK UT failed to fulfil the demand of suspension of Toll and it has made fool of people and played with our sentiments. He said people of J&K are suffering a lot due to Sarore TP .

Vikram also expressed his anger and said that the democratic rights of the people of J&K are being suppressed by the administration as every individual is having a right in democracy and they will not allow murder of democracy.

He also said that as the chain hunger strike was launched by the people of Samba district in the support of removal of Toll Plaza, one youth of Samba, Lucky Singh unfortunately fell unconscious and the District Hospital Samba and doctors there referred him to GMC Jammu .

He accused the administration of playing with precious lives of the people and warned that if it doesn’t fulfil their promise, the administration will be held responsible for the consequences as YRS will be constrained to intensify the agitation authorities will be responsible for disturbing peace in Jammu.

He also complimented the people for their support and making the Jammu bandh on August 26 a total success.