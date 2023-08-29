SPMR College organizes interactive session on ‘College on Wheels: J&K Gyanodaya Express’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Government SPMR College of Commerce today organized awareness-cum-interactive session on “College on Wheels: J&K Gyanodaya Express”.

Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Jammu Prof Bechan Lal was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Dr Registrar Dr Jatinder Khajuria was the guest of honor. On the occasion, Principal Dr Surinder Kumar briefed the audience about the “College on Wheels” project.

Vice Chancellor threw light on the objective of Gyanodaya that is to broaden the perspective of education and to extend it beyond mere geographical boundaries. “This innovative and noble project aims at comprehensive empowerment of girls students by endowing them with hands on knowledge outside the classroom”, he said, adding “Gyanodaya was inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi where he undertook epic journey by train which changed his outlook towards life”.

The students travelling by train and reaching various destinations will have an opportunity of interacting with the people and this will provide them an insight into the life of Father of Nation.

Dean Academic Affairs Dr Naveen Anand, Dean Students Welfare Dr Ranvijay Singh and Dean Sciences Dr Sanjay Verma were also present on the occasion. Mentors and students from various constituent colleges and schools of Cluster University participated in the programme.

The other faculty members present on the occasion were Prof Barbara Kaul, Prof Savita Jamwal, Prof Shafkat Jahangir, Dr Monika Malhotra, Dr Sandhya Bharadwaj, Prof Deepshikha Sharma NSS PO, Dr Deepak Pathania, Prof Apfan Ali and Malik Aijaz.