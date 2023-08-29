Hari Singh Chib kick-starts blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Hari Singh Chib, the President of District Congress Committee Jammu Rural, today kick-started the blacktopping work in Paloura and Roopnagar areas, falling under the Jammu North Assembly segment.

In his address, Chib voiced his disappointment over the lack of fundamental amenities provided by the present administration.

The absence of regular water and electricity supply weighed heavily on him, leading him to question the purpose of celebrating nine years of Modi’s rule when basic necessities remain unmet.

Chib urged the BJP Government to take a more serious approach to the concerns of the people, particularly focusing on the dire state of basic services.

He also called for the Central Government’s attention to conduct Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized that the Congress Party, in his belief, stands as the sole entity capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the region’s people.

He encouraged the public to support the Congress Party, highlighting its commitment to equitable development in the state.

Engaging with the local community, Hari Singh Chib actively listened to their worries and assured them of swift resolutions by liaising with relevant authorities.

He further emphasized the party’s dedication to the welfare of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, he appealed to the residents of Paloura and Roopnagar for their unwavering support in strengthening the Congress Party’s position for the imminent polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The gathering witnessed the presence of prominent figures including Block President Pata Paloura, Som Nath Sharma, Shahbaj Ahmad, Parveen Akhtar, among others.