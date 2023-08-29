APS Nagrota holds function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Army Public School (APS) Nagrota organized a function to bestow responsibilities on the deserving young talents of school to lead their school from the front, here today. The event also felicitated meritorious students of class 10th and 12th Board Exams for the session 2022-23,as the school secured 1st Rank in Northern Command. Apart, there was the inauguration of Children’s Park as well by the Chief Guest for the Primary wing of school.

Ruchi Bahl, Principal APS Nagrota welcomed the chief guest for the event Punita Jain ( Zonal President White Knight AWWA), guest of honour Dr. Namita Singh (Zonal Vice President White Knight AWWA), other distinguished guests and parents.

The event was categorized into two parts. In the first half, the newly elected student council received honorary designated positions and were conferred with badges and sashes by the chief guest and guest of honour along with the Principal.

The ceremony progressed with acknowledgement of House Captains, Vice Captains, House Prefects and various Club Secretaries. Samar Singh of Class 11th elected as head boy and Toshita Vaishnavi Dogra of same class elected as head girl for current session 2023-24.Thereafter, the student council took pledge to hold the school motto in high esteem.