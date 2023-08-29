Jayesh urges LG to fix issues of Sarore TP, smart meters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jayesh Gupta today urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to fix the issues of smart electricity metres and Sarore Toll Plaza (TP) as early as possible as there is so much chaos among the public on these issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media persons, Jayesh Gupta said whenever a new and big project is introduced in a UT or state, first it is done on a pilot basis but in the case of our UT, it is not done on a pilot basis instead it is implemented throughout J&K which brought so much of chaos that almost every person is on road against smart metres. He said after installation of smart meters, electricity bill of people is coming in huge amount which has created a lot of panic among the public.

Gupta said now, the solution of this problem is to stop installation of smart meters forthwith and take any area covering at least 1 km and do the trial run properly. When each and everything is perfect and no technical error is found as is being reported from several parts of Jammu due to which electricity bills are coming more, then this project should be implemented in entire UT.

On the issue of Sarore Toll Plaza, the AAP leader said when every person is saying that it is totally illegal then what is the problem in removing this toll plaza and that too when the Highway is totally damaged. He said that NHAI team can do his survey side by side but at least the LG administration should suspend this toll plaza till the Highway is restored properly.