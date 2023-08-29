Manyavar introduces ‘Twamev’ premium Sherwani collection for men

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Manyavar, a renowned men’s ethnic wear brand, has introduced its latest collection, ‘Twamev,’ aiming to cater to various occasions and fashion needs for men.

This expansion of their offerings emphasizes the brand’s commitment to providing Indian elegance for celebratory moments.

As per a statement, the collection includes a diverse range of options, from exquisite Sherwanis to royal Band Galas, fine Indo Westerns, Kurtas, Jackets, and matching accessories. This variety ensures that men can find the perfect attire for any special occasion, making Manyavar a one-stop store for grooms and men of the family.

Amandeep Singh, Store Manager of Manyavar showroom at Wave Mall, Jammu, expressed excitement about the new collection.

He highlighted the collection’s versatility, offering choices to match different occasions and personal styles.

Manyavar, founded by Entrepreneur Ravi Modi in 1999 under Vedant Fashions, has become the top fashion brand in Jammu. The brand is recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and quality designs in the men’s ethnic wear segment.

The introduction of the ‘Twamev’ Sherwani Collection addresses the growing demand for high-quality ethnic wear for men. The brand’s growth journey, starting from a small shop in Kolkata, has led to the establishment of over 600 stores across 240 cities and 5 countries, including 15 international stores in UAE, Canada, USA, and UK.

Manyavar has emerged as a go-to brand for occasion wear in India, covering weddings, festivals, Rakhi, Roka ceremonies, and more.

Their exceptional range of designs, fabrics, and styles ensures that every man can discover the perfect outfit to celebrate life’s significant moments.

The ‘Twamev’ collection aligns with the brand’s legacy of offering the finest Indian elegance and continues to contribute to Manyavar’s reputation as a leader in men’s ethnic wear.