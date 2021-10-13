NIA conducts raids in Kashmir, 9 arrested

DG NIA reaches Srinagar

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 13: Continuing raids in various militancy related cases in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency arrested 9 persons in Kashmir who were providing logistics to militants for carrying out attacks including recent target killings across the Valley.

The NIA today carried out searches at two locations in Srinagar and seized electronic devices and incriminating Jehadi documents from their possession besides carrying out raids in Budgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

During these raids, five persons were arrested who were involved in providing logistics and other support to militants for carrying out attacks in various parts of Kashmir.

They have been identified as Mohammad Haneef Chiralu son of Ghulzar Ahmad of Firdousabad, Srinagar, Arif Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad of Sirsyedabad in Batamaloo in Srinagar, Mohammad Hafeez of district Budgam, Owais Ahmad Dar of Pulwama and Mateen Ahmad Bhat of Shopian. They are accused involved in the case RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.

The NIA said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the five arrested accused persons are associates and OGWs of various militant outfits and have been instrumental in providing logistical support to militants and facilitating them in carrying out attacks.

The case pertains to hatching of conspiracy for undertaking attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities, by cadres of Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates.

The NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation.

The NIA yesterday arrested four accused during searche operations at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts.

They have been identified as Waseem Ahmed Sofi of Chattabal Srinagar, Tariq Ahmed Dar of Shergarhi Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu of Parimpora in Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda of Rajauri Kadal in Srinagar.

The NIA said that they were involved in hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

The NIA said that the OGWs and associates of these militant organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives.

“These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the Valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation”, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA said that during the searches conducted yesterday several electronic devices, incriminating Jehadi documents, records of suspicious financial transactions were seized.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, NIA Director General Kuldeep Singh today arrived in Srinagar to take stock of the situation, official sources said.

Singh, who is also DG CRPF, will hold meetings with senior security and intelligence officials in Srinagar, the sources said. His visit comes just hours after five back to back gunfights were conducted in a span of 30 hours in the border districts adjacent to the Line of Control.

He will also hold a meeting of all senior security officials, one of the sources said.

The DG NIA is likely to fly back Wednesday evening.