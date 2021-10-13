Dr Karan Singh for restarting J&K political process as early as possible

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Veteran politician and former Sadar-e-Riyasat, Dr Karan Singh today called for re-starting the political process in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible.

“While the LG and UT administration are doing their best, this cannot be a substitute for a freely elected legislature and a full-fledged popular Government,” he said in a statement, issued here today.

Maintaining that the delimitation process should not be unduly prolonged, Dr Karan Singh requested the Commission to fix its own time schedule for completing the exercise.

“Once that is done and Statehood is restored to Jammu Kashmir, the process of free and fair elections can begin resulting, hopefully, in a stable Government within the next few months,” he said, adding that this was the only logical and practical way of proceeding.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the recent events in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Karan Singh has conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in utterly condemnable murder of several innocent civilians and brave Army personnel, who gave up their lives in defence of the nation.

He further said that these events highlight the necessity to strengthen our security apparatus and public vigilance at all levels, which he felt, was being done.