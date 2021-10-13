PHDCCI delegation calls on Union Minister for I&C

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: A delegation of PHDCCI Jammu, led by its Chairman Rahul Sahai called on Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and submitted a memorandum with charter of demands.

Sahai was accompanied with Pradeep Jain, leading Pharma Industrialist of Jammu who took issues of Pharma sector of J&K. PHDCCI Chairman extended gratitude to Union Minister for providing many robust schemes for domestic industry like product linked incentive scheme amounting to 5 to 6 % which is worth 1.97 lakh crore, organizing buyer -seller meets, export promotion activities, improving ease of doing business, schemes for start ups, schemes like RODTEP, TIES, GEM Portal, Treds etc.

The delegation suggested MoS about various points which can boost Commerce and Industries in J&K. They suggested mass awareness programs of various schemes by the department.

Regarding buyer- sellers meets, Sahaid said, there has to be some target that sector wise how many buyer seller meets to be organized and Govt should take full advantage of newly built JAMMU HAAT for it . Sahai suggested minister to provide expert source from Delhi to educate department to conduct buyer seller meets at par with other industrialised states so that many sectors can grow in Jammu Kashmir. In Export promotion activity some national players in Agriculture, Pharma and other experts be invited to J&K to train local producers to produce export acceptable crop with variety like medicinal plants etc.

Sahai stressed upon awareness sessions among last year higher education students to be conducted regarding schemes of start ups and also suggested to involve IIT, IIM, Engineering Colleges, Business schools in Universities of Jammu to encourage young students.

Regarding remission of duties and taxes on exported products scheme (RODTEP) which replaces MEIS mass awareness programs in J&K is needed as we have lot of Pharma, Walnut, Rice exporters, but Pharma has been excluded from RODTEP, requested MoS to include the Pharma sector as lot of Pharma industries are operating and giving employment in Jammu.

Sahai stressed that in New Industrial Scheme Existing industry and new coming industry incentives should be at par.

Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that ministry is very serious about their schemes to be implemented in letter and spirit in J&K. Patel was accompanied by RP Thakur- Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries Jammu, Soumitra Brari, Senior Vice President Uflex Ltd and Subhah Mehta, GM DIC Jammu.