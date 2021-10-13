Govt employees protest, project burning issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Government employees from various departments held strong protest demonstration in support of their pending demands here today.

A large number of employees under the banner of J&K Govt Employees Joint Action Committee–R, led by Babu Hussain Malik and accompanied by senior trade union leaders, including Darshan Magotra, Yash Pal Sharma, Munish Sharma and others assembled near Press Club Jammu today and held strong protest demonstration in support of pending demands of the employees and temporary workers.

They were demanding regularization of all type of daily wagers and consolidated workers, including teachers, lecturers, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers/ helpers, NHM employees, REK, REZ etc. They also raised loud slogans against Govt.

They were also demanding release of pending wages of daily rated and consolidated workers, re-engagement of ousted 900 ICDS workers, implementation of Minimum Wages Act as per Central norms in J&K, removal of pay anomalies of clerical cadre/amendment in SRO-333, enhancement of Medical allowance of employees and pensioners from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 per month, creation of separate department of clerical cadre having common seniority and holding of DPC of all cadres in various departments after 6 months regularly.

Several senior trade unionist who accompanied included, Parshotam Sharma, Meenakshi Sharma, Lekh Raj Sharma, Sham Singh Chib, Neeraj Sharma, Vikas Chander, Arun Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Mohd Sadiq, Kamla Sharma and Sewa Ram Rathore.