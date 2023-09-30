NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS AT LeT OVERGROUND WORKERS’ PREMISES IN POONCH IN DHANGRI ATTACK CASE

New Delhi, 30th September 2023 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at the premises of several suspects in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, in which five civilians were killed and several seriously injured in January this year.

Raids were conducted today at five locations across Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district. NIA teams made extensive searches at the locations, which were the residential premises of Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with LeT, a proscribed terrorist outfit. Several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinised for unravelling the conspiracy.

Two accused, Nisar Ahmed @Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain, were arrested by the NIA in the case (RC-01/2023/NIA/JMU) on 31st August 2023 and are currently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. Disclosures made by these two men, along with inputs gathered by the NIA, led to today’s raids.

NIA investigations have revealed that both the arrested accused had harboured the terrorists who had carried out the deadly attack. They had provided logistics support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout that they had built. The duo, as per the investigations, had been operating on the directions of Pakistan-based LeT handlers, namely Saifullah @ Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal @ Qatal Sindhi and Mohd. Qasim.

The attack case was initially registered as FIR no. 01/2023 at PS Rajouri under sections 302/ 307 /120-B/452/323 of IPC; sections 13/16/18 of UA (P) Act 1967, and sections 7/27 of Arms Act. NIA, which had taken over and re-registered the case on 13th January, is carrying out further investigations.