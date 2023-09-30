Chandigarh : The ‘rail roko’ stir of Punjab farmers demanding compensation for crops damaged in the recent floods, a legal guarantee on MSP and a sweeping debt waiver entered its third day on Saturday.
The agitation has hit the movement of trains, with many being cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, railway officials said.
Punjab farmers’ ‘rail roko’ stir enters third day, train movement remains hit
Chandigarh : The ‘rail roko’ stir of Punjab farmers demanding compensation for crops damaged in the recent floods, a legal guarantee on MSP and a sweeping debt waiver entered its third day on Saturday.