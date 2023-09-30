Srinagar : Two infiltrators were killed in an ongoing operation in Machil sector of Kupwara in northern Kashmir, police said today.
Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police,in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in kumkadi area of Machal sector,2 infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress (Agencies)
Two infiltrators killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara
Srinagar : Two infiltrators were killed in an ongoing operation in Machil sector of Kupwara in northern Kashmir, police said today.