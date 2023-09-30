Two infiltrators killed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar : Two infiltrators were killed in an ongoing operation in Machil sector of Kupwara in northern Kashmir, police said today.
Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police,in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in kumkadi area of Machal sector,2 infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress (Agencies)