India urges U.K. to ensure security for diplomats after High Commissioner prevented from entering Gurdwara in Glasgow

NEW DELHI : India has taken up requirement of additional security for the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. The matter was raised with the authorities in London after High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami who is touring Scotland was stopped from entering the Gurdwara on Albert Drive in Glasgow by two men.

“The High Commissioner went to the Gurdwara as he was invited by the Gurdwara committee but there were two gentlemen who came and stopped him from stepping out. We have taken up the matter with the U.K. authorities and asked them they should have arranged security for our envoy on the ground,” said a person with knowledge of the exchange between the two sides.