New outlet of ‘Mohey Manyavar’ inaugurated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: With an aim to better serve the diverse fashion needs of its customers for both men , women & kids in the region, another showroom of Mohey & Manyavar , was inaugurated here today.

This is an exclusive showroom for bridal lengha, sarees, gowns, Sherwanis , Indowestern, Kurta Pyjamas , Kids Ethnic & Accessories for wedding seasons and other festive seasons .

Inaugurating the showroom, Abhimanyu Bhandari, Proprietor of Mohey & Manyavar expressed enthusiasm for the expansion of company’s products to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of customers.

He said, “With this new showroom, Mohey Manyavar seeks to provide a wide range of options to customers looking for high-quality ethnic wear and bridal collection with its exceptional range of designs, fabrics, and styles, Mohey Manyavar has become the go-to brand for occasion wear in India. Whether it’s weddings, festivals, Diwali , Cocktails or Roka ceremonies, Mohey Manyavar ensures that every man and women can find the perfect outfit to celebrate life’s special moments.”

Bhandari further invites all customers to visit the new showroom and experience the exceptional service that Mohey Manyavar is known for.

The new showroom offers a spacious and modern shopping environment for customers to explore Mohey Manyavar’s extensive collection. With a wide range of lenghas, sarees,gowns , sherwanis, kurta sets, Indo-western outfits, and accessories, customers can find options suitable for any occasion.