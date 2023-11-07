Celebrity, customers walk ramp at SMART Bazaar’s Bestival Fashion Show

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Nov 6: SMART Bazaar-India’s largest hypermarket chain, is all set to launch its Diwali apparel collection with Bestival Fashion Show.

This fashion show is one of its kinds where with celebrity show stopper Shradhha Arya, influencers and customers will walk the ramp.

A handout stated: “It will showcase LIVESMART fashion range exclusively available at SMART Bazaar, that comprises of trendy and affordable fashion for men’s, women’s and kids’ starting at Rs. 149 only. This fashion show was streamed live on SMART Bazaar social media handle to customers across India.”

Men’s ethnic range includes tie & die Kurta, sequence work Kurta, hand print Kurta, jackets and much more. Casual wear has stylish shirts, t-shirts and polos with sturdy range to denims, joggers, chinos and trousers. Winter wear includes sweatshirts, sweaters and puffer jackets.

Women’s ethnic wear has resplendent Kurtis and Salwar-Kurta-Dupatta sets with bright colours. Casual wear has voguish t-shirts, tops, skirts, jumpsuits and denims. Winter wear includes ponchos, sweat shirts, sweaters and jackets.

Kids wear has cute Lehengas, Kurta Pyjama set, frocks, t-shirts, shirts, denim and more.