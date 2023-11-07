Mayor highlights various ways, means of eradicating corruption

Addresses students at PSPS College Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today threw light on ways and means of eradicating corruption from the country here at Padma Shree Padma Sachdev (PSPS) College for Women in Gandhi Nagar.

Carrying forward his anti-corruption campaign christened as ‘Imandar Jammu, Shandar Jammu’, the Mayor addressed about 4,500 students on the occasion and educated them about the ways and means of eradicating corruption.

He also administered an oath to the students and staff of the College for making all efforts to eradicate political corruption from the country, voting an educated candidate having knowledge of administrative affairs as public representative and abolishing the habit of preferring caste candidate in elections.

Highlight of the event is that members from 25 Committees which the Urban Local Body is making in each Ward were also present in the function to have insight of the campaign.

Earlier, a delegation of PSPS College students who attended the recently held national level students’ Parliament in New Delhi met the Mayor and sought information regarding working of JMC and works done by it in last one year.

The Mayor informed the students about ‘Imandar Jammu, Shandar Jammu’ campaign, anti-polythene campaign, work done by JMC in Building Bylaws, administrative changes, working of General House of the Local Body etc.

The students informed the Mayor that in students’ Parliament they among other things mentioned about his resolution regarding minimum qualification for being a Municipal Councilor should be graduation which fetched them second prize at all India level.

The Mayor felicitated these students and asked them to motivate their family members about ills of corruption.

He said that he plans to reach out to two lakh students, from school to University level, through which his campaign will reach 10 lakh people of the Jammu.

“These students will enlighten the entire Jammu about importance and urgency to eradicate political corruption from the country and for voting a proper and well educated candidate to power as a public representative,” Mayor maintained.

He said how Sheetal Devi-a 16 year old specially abled girl from a remote village in Kishtwar used her feet to win two gold medals in Archery. This only reflects that when a person starts with determination the results comes naturally as blessings from the Almighty,” he said, adding that he can easily see the same determination in the eyes of the students standing before him.