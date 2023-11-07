DGP Swain reviews police operations at different levels

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, RR Swain, today chaired a meeting with senior police officers from various wings across J&K.

He reviewed police operations at Zonal, Range, and District levels, as well as other organizational aspects.

The new DGP engaged with the senior officers at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) and across different wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Outstation officers in the Kashmir Valley and remote districts of Jammu province also participated in the meeting.

Notable attendees at the PHQ meeting included Director SKPAU Garib Dass; IGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain; IGP CID, Nitish Kumar; IGP Headquarters/CIV PHQ, B S Tuti, among other officers.

ADGPs SJM Gillani, Vijay Kumar, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, M Suleman Choudhary, Dr Haseeb ul Mughal, Shahid Mehraj, Abdul Qayoom, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, along with other officers joined the meeting via video conferencing.

In a candid atmosphere, discussions were held to identify challenges, work environment issues, and difficulties in planning and executing practical and effective responses.

DGP Swain attentively listened to participants, took note of their concerns, shared his insights, and stressed the importance of leaders at all levels interacting with their colleagues for cost-effective, public-friendly, and nationally secure law enforcement responses.

He expressed his pleasure and privilege in having this interaction with senior officers and commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its resilience in facing challenges and attaining a prominent position among Indian security forces.

He urged officers to focus on enhancing their capabilities in dealing with public, crime, law and order, and generating human intelligence.

The DGP directed officers to foster professional ethics, ensure transparency, and accountability, and encouraged self-correction without hesitation. He emphasized the optimal use of resources and assured support from the PHQ to strengthen operations.

Furthermore, DGP Swain stressed the importance of prioritizing the welfare of personnel at various levels.