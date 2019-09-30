NC, PDP never wanted Panchayat, BDC polls in J-K: Jitendra

JAMMU: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed the Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP have never wanted to hold Panchayat and Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir even though they always “hoodwinked” the people in the name of fanciful slogans like “autonomy” and “self-rule”.
Addressing a rally here, Singh lauded the announcement for conducting BDC elections next month that will give an opportunity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to express their democratic aspirations, in much the same manner as in the rest of the country.
The Minister alleged Kashmir-centric political parties had always put a stumbling block against genuine grassroot democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)
