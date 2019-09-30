Sound of drums faded, will Govt listen to cry of laid off workers: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took a swipe at the Modi Government, saying that with the sound of drums having faded, will the Centre listen to the cry of workers who have been laid off and the voices of the apple growers in Kashmir as well as of onion farmers in the country.

Chidambaram, who is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, asked his family to put out a series of tweets on his behalf in which he took a dig at the Government over its economic policies.

“The sound of drums has faded. Will the powers that be now listen to the cry of workers who have been laid off or lost their jobs forever? According to a report, 1 lakh workers in the Diamond industry in Surat,” the former Finance Minister tweeted (AGENCIES)