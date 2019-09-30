CBI gets nod from CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take action against Justice Tahilramani

NEW DELHI: Trouble ensued for Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, who recently resigned as chief justice of Madras High Court, as CBI has got a nod from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to take action “in accordance with law” on the alleged adverse intelligence report about her.

According to official sources, Intelligence Bureau recently submitted a 5-page report after Justice Tahilramani resigned following the collegium’s recommendation to transfer her on August 28 to the Meghalaya High Court.

Confirming the development, the sources referred to the report of alleged irregularities in property transactions and taking some decisions on administrative side as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. (AGENCIES)