We are monitoring developments; fully prepared to deal with any contingency: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI: Hours after taking charge as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said his force is monitoring the evolving “developments” in the region and is fully prepared to deal with any “contingency”.

The IAF chief also said induction of Rafale aircraft into the force will enhance combat capabilities of IAF over India’s adversaries.

“We are monitoring the developments and I reassure the country that we are ready to deal with any situation where our services are required by the nation. We are always vigilant and are fully prepared to deal with any contingency,” Bhadauria told reporters. (AGENCIES)