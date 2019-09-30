Centre commits Rs 560 cr to state governments for skill development

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday announced a commitment of Rs 560 crore to state governments to promote demand-driven, industry-linked skill development at the ground level.

The announcement was made by union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey at the Annual National Conference of State Ministers here.

The event witnessed collaboration with 22 organisations to provide apprenticeship training opportunities to more than 2.5 lakh youths in the country.

“Skill development is a demand-driven subject and thus it is important that we give more power to the states to ensure quality and market relevant outcome.

“It is important that we map and strike a balance between the traditional and new age skills, right at the district level and also target a shift from un-organised to the organised market through our Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program,” Pandey said. (AGENCIES)