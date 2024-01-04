NC leader calls for unity to defeat BJP, restore democracy in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Jan 4: President J&K National Conference Pir Panjal Zone and former MLA, Javed Ahmed Rana today slammed the present BJP Government at centre for stoking communal divide in the country.

Addressing a party workers meeting, the NC leader said that under the present regime both the country and the unity among people have been dented badly.

He asked the people to thwart the divisive policies pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to reclaim the essence of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized the need for collective action against the divisive agenda that threatens the social fabric of the State.

“India has been weakened by the divisive policies of the BJP Government which is promoting communal politics since the day it came to power,” he said.

Rana said that the National Conference is the only party which understands the value of pluralistic ethos of the UT of J&K and that is the reason behind intactness of social fabric during its tenures in the past.

He asked the party workers to help in strengthening the party at grass roots level and promote the essence of the party which can be gauged by the slogan given by founder of the party Sheikh Abdullah, ‘National Conference Ki Awaaz—Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Itihad’.