Rajput Sabha provides scholarships, financial aid to students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Shree Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, has provided educational scholarships to the tune of Rs two lakh eight thousand (Rs 2,08,000) to one hundred four (104) meritorious Rajput students belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS).

This generous financial support, facilitated by the contributions of four hundred eighty (480) members of the Rajput community aims to empower and uplift the deserving students to pursue their academic goals.

Moreover, continuing to demonstrate its dedication to the welfare and upliftment of the Rajput community in J&K, Shree Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, J&K has to date disbursed noteworthy financial assistance of Rs sixteen lakh twenty-six thousand (Rs 16,26,000) under various welfare funds such as education/sports scholarships, marriage assistant, widow pension, family pension, old age pension, said a press release by the Sabha.