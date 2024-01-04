VBSY makes transformative impact across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has been making a transformative impact across Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of the yatra, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, addressed a gathering at Panchayat Badyal Brahmana Lower in RS Pura Jammu South Constituency.

He highlighted the Yatra’s success, emphasizing that lakhs of people have benefited from Modi welfare schemes. Sharma urged people to register in camps during the Yatra for continued benefits.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) expanded its reach under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) to Nundreshi Colony Bemina.

Secretary SMC Mudasir Hussain and Narjay Gupta, General Manager Jammu and Kashmir Bank, welcomed the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van at IMI Boys School Iqbal Abad Nundreshi Colony Bemina, marking a significant milestone in engaging with the public.

Anantnag District witnessed significant strides in Block Breng during the Yatra, with overwhelming public participation.

IEC vans traversed through various GPs, creating awareness about diverse welfare schemes and fostering active participation for 100% saturation.

Pulwama District celebrated the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which has become a catalyst for change, ensuring government schemes reach every corner. The Yatra reached six villages in District Pulwama, marked by vibrant celebrations and IEC vans disseminating the visionary message of the Prime Minister.

The transformative odyssey of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continued in Rajouri District, reaching underserved areas like Sakri, Panjnara, Hubbi, Swari Bagayalkote, Gunda, Gadyog Dalheri, Kotecharwal, and Narla. IEC vans effectively communicated government initiatives to improve residents’ lives.

Bandipora District experienced an overwhelming and positive response to the Yatra.

The IEC Van traversed Arin and Dardpora Panchayats, disseminating the Prime Minister’s visionary message and encouraging active participation in India’s development by 2047. Impactful activities included health screening camps and distribution of soil health cards and pass books.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra left a lasting impact in Samba District, reaching Bari Brahmana and the urban areas of Vijaypur.

Residents displayed remarkable enthusiasm, witnessing the campaign that emphasized tailored government schemes and conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining a visionary roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Ramban District witnessed significant milestones during the transformative Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, facilitating the issuance of 3,308 new PM-JAY Ayushman Cards.

The Yatra also organized Poshan Abhiyan camps, with 3,562 individuals undergoing anaemia tests, and the Health Department conducting TB screenings for 15,580 individuals, emphasizing a comprehensive commitment to public health.