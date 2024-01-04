GMC Baramulla performs maiden AC joint shoulder reconstruction

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 4: A pioneering AC Acromioclavicular Joint Shoulder Reconstruction with a hamstring graft was successfully performed today by the Department of Orthopaedics at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.

The procedure, a first of its kind at the hospital, was led by Assistant Professor Dr. Ishtiyaq Abdullah, supported by Dr. Aamir and Dr. Shafeeq, the sources said.

The surgical team, complemented by the expertise of the Anesthesia team led by Dr. Gulzar and Dr. Parvaiz, along with dedicated technical staff including Jaffer Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Kaiser Rehman, Bilal Ahmad, Murtaza Rasool, Muzaffar, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Sadiq Ashraf, and Khalid Rashid, executed the intricate AC joint reconstruction without the use of any implant.

The patient, diagnosed with a Type 3 right AC joint dislocation, underwent an MRI evaluation and was scheduled for the groundbreaking procedure today.

The surgery, carried out at the Ortho Theatre of GMC Baramulla, utilized a bra-type incision and the joint was meticulously reconstructed with a hamstring graft under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the hospital sources said.