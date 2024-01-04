Books, stationery donated to Specially Abled children

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Punjab National Bank SC, ST Employees Welfare Association donated books, notebooks, stationery and other related items to specially abled children of Jammu Red Cross Home for Handicapped Udhaywalla here today.

These items were distributed by Circle Secretary Parshotam Kumar and President Balvinder Kumar of Team PNBSCSTEWA Jammu Unit in presence of Secretary Jammu Red Cross Home Satish Sharma.

Parshotam Kumar, Circle Secretary said the association is reaching out to the needy sections of the society with the motive to provide a lending hand to such organizations. Balvinder Kumar, President added that the team PNBSCSTEWA will in future too try to help such organizations. The other members who participated in the donation event were Gaurav Chalotra, Treasurer, Sachin Honorary, Joint secretary, Vinod Kumar, organizing secretary & Jyoti Devi, executive member of the association.