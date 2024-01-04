‘Selective invitation for consecration ceremony of Ram temple hurt sentiments of devotees’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K president, Manish Sahni has said that politicization of inauguration and consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Ji temple in Ayodhya on January 22 by selective invitations is hurting religious sentiments of the devotees.

In a press conference here today Sahni said that fearless style of Bala Saheb Thackeray and the struggle of Shiv Sainiks for Ram Mandir cannot be forgotten.

He claimed that Shiv Sena national president, Uddhav Thackeray had given the slogan ‘Pehele Mandir Phir Sarkar’.

Sahni said that he has no problem with celebrities and others who had no contribution in the temple movement to get invitation but ignoring those including Shiv Sena leader who were active part of the movement is unacceptable.

“Also preventing common Ram devotees from being a part of this historical moment cannot be justified,” he continued adding that Shiv Sena has send a memorandum to Shri Ram Mandir Janambhoomi Teerth Trust to avoid making it a celebrity show and give due recognition to those who have fought for the temple.

Shiv Sena women wing president, Meenakshi Chhibber; general secretary, Vikas Bakshi; vice president, Sanjeev Kohli; Balwant Singh, president Kamghar wing; Raj Singh and Mangu Ram were also present on this occasion.