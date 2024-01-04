Modi Govt benefited last man in last queue: Rekha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Accelerate the public outreach programme initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the grass root level, party district president, Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan conducted the “Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan” in Ward 52 in Trikuta Nagar Mandal in Jammu South today.

The programme was organized by ex councillor, Ajay Gupta in the presence of Mandal president, Neeraj Puri.

While delivering the public gathering, Rekha Mahajan, claimed that for the first time in the country, the person standing last in the queue in society became the direct beneficiary of Government schemes. She said science and technology have become such a tool of India’s development that administrative reforms, power, railway reforms, curbing corruption, tax transparency, GST to One Nation-One Tax, Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India, steps in the interest of farmers and women, changes in the field of education to defense modernization, and such projects pending for decades are being realized, which previously seemed impossible. In its true sense, success is being achieved in fulfilling the objectives of the Constitution, and a new era of social, economic, and political justice has begun, Rekha said.

Rekha Mahajan counted that the PM Modi-led Government’s phenomenal policies play a vital role in strengthening morale and uplifting the improvised segments. She stated that the endeavors taken by the Central Government remained instrumental in enriching the prosperity and well-being of the population and contributing significantly to the enrichment of the lives of citizens in J&K and every decision made, and every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people under the leadership of PM Modi, we will keep working even harder to build a developed India.