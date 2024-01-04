NHPC to invest Rs 4,000 cr in 750 MW Kuppa Hydro Storage Project in Gujarat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the NHPC and Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, Government of Gujarat for investment in Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project (750 MW) here today.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Kanubhai Desai, Energy Minister, Government of Gujarat, the MoU was signed by Arun Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, GPCL, Government of Gujarat and V.R. Srivastava, Executive Director, Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, NHPC.

As per terms of the MoU, NHPC shall invest an estimated Rs 4000 crores in the proposed 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat. The MoU aims to contribute towards the national objective of clean and green energy i.e. 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and “Net Zero” target by 2070. Government of Gujarat and NHPC plan to develop and utilize pumped hydro storage projects which will be an effective solution for energy storage.

The implementation of this project will create significant employment opportunities and boost the local economy in the area.

NHPC Limited is India’s leading hydropower company. NHPC has a total installed capacity of 7097.2 MW of renewable energy (including wind and solar) through its 25 power stations, including 1520 MW through subsidiaries.

At present, NHPC (including subsidiaries/Joint Venture companies) is engaged in construction of 15 projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 10449 MW.

On this occasion, Ministers of Gujarat Government, senior officials of Gujarat Govt. and senior officials of NHPC were also present.