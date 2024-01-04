Birthday of Mahant Suraj Shastri celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: The birthday of Acharya Mahant Suraj Shastri was celebrated at Mandlik Nagar, Paloura here today in the presence of spiritual and local leaders and social activists.

Narinder Singh Bhau, a distinguished personality was chief guest and he commended the remarkable achievements of Acharya Mahant Suraj Shastri particularly emphasizing his efforts in spreading the teachings of Geeta in remote areas.

Shubham Kotwal was guest of honour and he emphasized that people like Acharya Mahant Suraj Shastri are essential pillars of society who play a vital role in promoting Sanatana Dharma.

The event witnessed the presence of several other guests including Mahant Rameshwar Das, Ram Baba, Raghu Baba, Shyam Singh Bhau and various renowned saints.

Apart from the spiritual leaders, local leaders and social activists also highlighted the importance of unity, love, peace and harmony.