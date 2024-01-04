Notorious thief arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: A notorious thief, who had been evading his arrest under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), has been arrested by the police in Bakshi Nagar area.

A police spokesperson said that information was received at Police Station Bakshi Nagar regarding one Shubham of Gurah Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, who was evading his arrest under PSA.

On this, he said, a team of Police Station Bakshi Nagar led by SHO concerned arrested the absconder.

A warrant of arrest under the PSA against the accused had been issued by the District Magistrate Jammu which got executed today with the arrest and shifting of the accused to Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, he added.