NC, Cong, PDP exploited Tribals in J&K: Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 21: A massive rally was held at Mendhar in Poonch district to honour MP Gulam Ali Khatana on his maiden visit today.

DDC members and scores of Sarpanches expressed full faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi for his progressive and secular vision in shaping the future outlook of India. They also complimented LG, Manoj Sinha for his special thrust on developing neglected and backward areas in hilly districts.

Dy DDC Poonch, Mohammed Ashfaq Choudhary complimented PM Modi for nominating Gulam Ali to Rajya Sabha from Jammu & Kashmir. He also vouched for representation to Muslims in Union Cabinet as no Muslim member was inducted in the Modi Government.

Speaking on the occasion Gulam Ali said that thousands of people gathering in Mendhar, that too during sowing season, that shows their faith in the leadership of PM Modi. He said that previous governments exploited Tribals and backwards in the name of religion, region and sects but BJP Government provided Tribals /STs political reservation to empower them. He further said that JKNC, JKPDP and INC have deliberately kept the Tribal communities backward. Neither the Congress and NC nor PDP ever tried to do justice with the Gujjar-Bakkarwal community. The BJP has given political reservation to the Tribals in the J&K Legislative Assembly on nine seats. It gave land rights to the Tribals under Forest Rights Act. Other parties were only concerned about amassing wealth for themselves and ensuring their rule by sowing the seeds of hatred.

Khatana said that under the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Mission, the BJP Government has ensured that over 81.77 lakh health cards were provided in the UT til April 2023. Further, 234 hospitals have been empanelled providing treatment to over 8.03 lakh beneficiaries in the UT.

In order to achieve the objective of ‘Housing for All’, the BJP Government sanctioned an additional 1.99 lakh houses under PMAY in Jammu & Kashmir.

More than double the number of roads were sanctioned and almost 5.5 times more roads constructed in the UT under the Government led by Narendra Modi.

He said that the construction of roads and railways has enhanced all-weather connectivity, which is particularly important in a region like J&K, which experiences harsh Winters and heavy snowfall. The Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by several hours.

Earlier Gulam Ali inaugurated Sports Stadium at Mendhar along with Dy DDC Mohd. Ashfaq.