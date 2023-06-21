JU Special Convocation today; Vice President of India is chief guest

Dogri finds place in invitations, banners for mega event

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: During the Special Convocation of Jammu University tomorrow, wherein Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar is going to be the chief guest, 211 Gold Medals for the years 2016-2019 and 265 PhD degrees for the years 2017-2019 will be awarded to the students.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chancellor of the University, shall preside over the Convocation in which Dogri has been accorded a place in the banners, invitation cards and programme schedule.

This was informed by JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, while talking to media persons on the eve of Special Convocation, here today.

“This convocation is being held for the backlog period of 2016-19, which will be followed by another special convocation for 2019-21 period for which permission is being sought from the Chancellor,” he said.

Pertinent to mention that despite provision of special grant for holding convocation annually to award degrees to the students, Jammu University failed to organize the event in the last six years for the reasons best known to then Vice-Chancellors.

Prof Umesh Rai also informed that in its efforts to give a boost to the local language and culture, the University of Jammu has taken the initiative to promote Dogri, which finds a place in the banners, invitation cards, and programme schedule of the Convocation.

“To promote national and regional languages, the University is also in the process of setting-up a full-fledged Directorate of Hindi and a Centre of Excellence in Dogri,” he informed and added that JU has already undertaken a project to translate the Constitution of India into Dogri while the University is also envisioning to have the signages in the University in Dogri as well.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor threw light on various achievements and special programmes initiated by the university, like ‘College on Wheels’ and ‘Design Your Degree’, etc. He exuded that recent collaborations with the country’s most prestigious institutions like ISRO; IISC, Bangalore; IIT, Mumbai, among others, are a great milestone in the arena of academics, research and innovation.

The Vice-Chancellor was flanked by Prof Naresh Padha, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar; Prof Rajeev Rattan, Director, CDC; Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Member Secretary, JKSET, Prof Monika Sethi and Media Incharge Dr Vinay Thusoo.