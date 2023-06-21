VC NITI Aayog calls on LG, reviews development scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

He discussed with the Lt Governor the J&K Vision Document for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and the way forward.

They also discussed various important matters including Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP); potential PPP projects and Asset monetization, and funding on the pattern of North-Eastern/Himalayan states for externally-aided projects.

Meanwhile, Suman Bery, reviewed the developmental scenario in J&K to explore thrust areas in presence of Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and other senior officers to help J&K realize the vision of Viksit J&K @ 2047.

During the interactive session, the VC expressed his appreciation for the best practices that have been implemented in the Union Territory (UT) over the past couple of years, which have enhanced the responsiveness and transparency of the administration.

Bery further noted that all the programmes devised by the UT are designed to enhance the quality of life for citizens and build trust in governance systems, ultimately fostering the development of a modern society aligned with the Aspirational agenda set by our nation for itself. He called for adoption of sustainable models of development, gradually reducing reliance on fossil fuels and adopting alternatives to it.

He also suggested factoring in risks and uncertainties while formulating developmental plans to be future ready. He highlighted need for promoting organic agriculture and high density plantations as way forward. He highlighted the need for a diversified economy, besides the undisputable strength in tourism and horticulture, as a risk mitigation measure, as brought out by Covid-19 experience.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary informed the Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog about the transparency and accountability framework like BEAMS, e-tendering, mandatory Administrative Approvals and Technical Sanctions along with physical verification of projects which have accelerated pace of development in the UT. He highlighted that with nearly same level of capital expenditure, UT has achieved completion of 10 times more works than what was accomplished prior to 2019.

Dr Mehta maintained that J&K is shedding all possible constraints to adopt the path that is progressive and improves quality of lives of people. He outlined that J&K has by now adopted all the laws enacted by the Parliament. He said that the UT has junked all the convoluted thinking to be a competitive entity.

The Chief Secretary also apprised the VC, NITI Aayog about the landmark developments the UT has embraced in the shape of Back to Village, My Town My Pride and robust grievances redressal mechanism to bring Government at the doorsteps of people. He revealed that the UT Government is well on the path to achieve excellence in every sector.

He maintained that J&K has not attempted to invent the wheel afresh instead it has tried to customize the technology adopted elsewhere to ascend rapidly the ladder of development. He stated that the LG Administration has made it a focal point to put the interests of people ahead of everything which is sole guiding principle to help it to attain new heights of progress with each passing month.

He remarked that it is the fruit of the vision and direction given by the Lieutenant Governor that the UT has completed more than 92000 works previous year, made all services online, covered whole population under health insurance scheme (PMJAY Sehat), achieved high ranking in road construction under PMGSY, Amrit Sarovar, Nasha Mukt Bharat, SDGs and dozens of other sectors and schemes rolled out in the country.

Later on, NITI Aayog also dwelt upon the structure and framework of a UT Institute of Transformation, supported by NITI Aayog, as part of a reimagined planning department of the UT, which would be key to shaping its journey towards a Viksit J&K @ 2047.