About 20K participate in Yoga Session organized by Patanjali Yogpeeth

Excelsior Correspondent

UTTARAKHAND, June 21: On the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, a yoga session was organized in the vast ground at Patanjali Wellness Center, Patanjali Yogpeeth- in the presence of Yog Guru Swami Ramdev.

About 20 thousand yoga seekers took advantage of the yoga session. People from different communities like Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist etc. participated in the programme, ending the distinction of religion-caste-community.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Ramdev said that the students of Patanjali University will hoist the flag of research and knowledge all over the world on the strength of science, mathematics, technology, artificial intelligence, aero-space, information technology as well as Indian culture and ancient knowledge.

Ramdev said, “We will export Yogis from India all over the world who will be Yogis from inside and will not only provide medical solutions to diseases all over the world but will lead the world in every field.”

Acharya Balkrishna said that Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev was the first to blow the conch shell of Yoga and the whole world started following him by becoming Yogic. “It is due to the unbroken penance and effort of Swami Ramdev that Yoga has been able to re-establish itself on the world stage today. It is a matter of great fortune for us that we are celebrating Yoga Day in the company of such revered Swamiji, who dedicated his life to Yoga. The embodiment of Yoga for All is visible in Patanjali,” he added.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is certainly the center not only of India but of the whole world. He said that they will try to develop Uttarakhand in the field of yoga, spirituality and culture.

In the program, Swami Ramdev performed prayer and performed various asanas under the yoga protocol. The yoga session ended with Shanti Path. In the program, 66 child yogis of Patanjali Gurukulam performed Surya Namaskar more than 2100 times for 150 minutes continuously.

Students from Patanjali Gurukulam, Acharyakulam, Patanjali University performed mallakhambha, wrestling, yogic postures, gymnastics etc. Ramdev made the 20,000 devotees present on the occasion take a pledge to become drug-free by having yoga.

On the occasion, a book based on Kumaoni translation of Ramayana by Dr Vishwambhar Bishan Dutt Joshi ‘Shailaj’, father of Swami Videhdev, was released by Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna and the State Chief Minister.