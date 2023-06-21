Samba police arrests 3 notorious heroin smugglers

Rs 2 lakh, heroin worth Rs 75,000 seized

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 21: Under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, Benam Tosh, police has achieved a major success by arresting three notorious heroin suppliers including top female heroin supplier “Noori” and recovered Rs. 2,37,750 cash and heroin valuing Rs. 75,000 approximately from them.

The arrested heroin suppliers have been identified as Noori wife of Wali Mohammad alias Gulla of Balole tehsil, Bari Brahmana, Sanjay Kumar alias Sanju, son of Sham Lal of Karua Kotli Manotrian tehsil Katra, district Reasi and Amit Kumar alias Gosh, son of Parshotam Kumar of Dasanoo tehsil Katra, district Reasi.

Two separate cases under FIR No.147/2023 U/S 8/21/22/25/27-A/29 NDPS Act and FIR No.148/2023 U/S 8/21/22/25/27-A/29 NDPS Act have been registered at Police Station (PS), Bari Brahmana and further investigation is underway.

Police said the notorious heroin suppliers have been arrested by police during special patrolling followed by raids that started at midnight on the intervening night of June 20 and 21 at Balole Nallah in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Bari Brahmana in Samba district. After the changed strategy of Samba police, the suppliers of heroin had been indulging in illicit heroin trafficking during midnight hours under the cover of darkness to escape from police, police added. Police said this time it succeeded in seeing through their changed modus-operandi of operating during odd night hours and thus, laid nakas/patrolling at midnight and arrested three heroin suppliers including a top woman heroin supplier “Noori” and recovered Rs. 2,37,750 cash and heroin valuing Rs. 75,000 approximately.

Police said Noori happened to be one of the top lady heroin suppliers operating from Balole Nallah of Bari Brahmana and had been supplying heroin (‘Chitta’) to the drug peddlers of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Kathua and Samba. She used to frequently change her contact numbers, locations and modus-operandi so as to evade arrest. Samba police claims that Noori’s arrest is a big success on its part.

The three notorious heroin smugglers were arrested by Police Station team, DPL Police Party and District Anti-NDPS team led by SHO, PS Bari Brahmana Sunil Sharma, PSI Mohd Aslam and PSI, Priya Rani under the supervision of SDPO, Bari Brahmana Rahul Nagar and Additional SP, Samba, Surinder Choudhary. The search was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Ist Class following proper procedure under NDPS Act.

SSP, Samba, Benam Tosh, said that a total of fifty-four (54) heroin suppliers including eight lady suppliers have been arrested by Samba Police in five months.