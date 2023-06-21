DDC Rajouri listens people’s issues at Darhal

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 21: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today conducted a public outreach camp at Darhal under the weekly Block Diwas program to address the local issues and concerns.

During the event, the public and their representatives highlighted a number of issues ranging from power and water supply to healthcare facilities, roads, and education. Specific issues were open air gym facility, tourism to be promoted, construction of revenue complex, munsif court, dilapidated condition of roads etc.

The DDC, Vikas Kundal patiently listened to the issues raised by the public and assured them that their genuine demands would be addressed in a time-bound manner. He emphasized the District Administration’s commitment to development and its efforts to provide Government services at the doorstep of the general public.

He also urged the PRIs to play a crucial role in the development of their areas and ensure that all developmental works are completed within the set time frame while adhering to quality parameters. DDC also referred to the various schemes and programs launched by the Government for the welfare of the youth and urged them to come forward and avail of the benefits to earn a livelihood with dignity and honor.

He also exhorted the officers to take immediate measures to mitigate the problems of the people highlighted during the public outreach program. Regarding the scarcity of drinking water facilities, the DDC Kundal assured the public that all households in the block would be provided with functional tapped water connections with the completion of JJM projects on the ground. Similarly, for the shortage of electricity poles, he assured the public that an adequate number of poles would be provided under the RDSS scheme of the Power sector.

He also gave on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments to take necessary steps to meet the genuine demands of the local people and work with zeal, devotion, and dedication to provide facilities at their doorstep.

Among the others who were present during the event were DDC Member Darhal, Iqbal Malik CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; ACP, Sheraz Chowhan; CEO Education, Sultana Kouser; Tehsildar and other districts and sectoral officers.

Later, the District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal and DDC Member Darhal, Iqbal Malik laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building block with a capacity of 14 classrooms in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School Malkan.

The new school block is being constructed by the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) at a project cost of Rs 4.92 crore.

The new classrooms will provide the much-needed facelift to the school’s infrastructure and will cater to the growing demand for quality education in the region.