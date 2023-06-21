GMC Jammu working towards implementing deceased kidney donation: Principal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: The Government Medical College Jammu has been working diligently towards implementing the deceased kidney donation.

This was stated by Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, during a press conference organised by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) here at the Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) Jammu.

Flanked by Dr Elias Sharma, Dr Manoj Chalotra, and Dr Raju Bhandari, the GMC Principal said that the institution is also upgrading its facilities for other organ donations such as the heart, liver, pancreas, and more.

Referring to GMC Jammu, she said that GMC Jammu possesses a team of expert medical professionals, but the lack of donors is a major challenge in the region. Therefore, she appealed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to step forward and pledge for organ donation.

Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma further explained the process of deceased organ donations, wherein a team of doctors from the recipient hospital will visit GMC Jammu to retrieve organs from the brain-dead donors. She said these organs will be transported to their respective hospitals through a green corridor to ensure hassle-free and timely transplantation.

She said each organ has a specific timeframe within which it must be transplanted after retrieval: Kidneys (24-36 hours), Heart (4-6 hours), Lungs (4-8 hours), Liver (8-12 hours), Pancreas (12-18 hours), and Intestine (8-16 hours).

“Given the urgent need for organs like kidneys, livers, hearts, and lungs to save the lives of numerous individuals battling end-stage diseases, it is crucial to bridge the demand and supply gap,” said the GMC Principal.

“Not everyone can find a living donor and must rely on the transplantation waiting list. By encouraging deceased organ donations, this disparity can be reduced,” she said.

“GMC Jammu’s forthcoming deceased kidney donation programme will contribute significantly to addressing this pressing issue,” added the GMC Principal.