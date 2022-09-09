Musical evening held for Palliative care patients, medical staff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) and Shankar Mahadevan Academy Nirvana in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Jammu held a musical evening for Palliative care patients, doctors and paramedics of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

This musical evening of harmonies held on virtual platform and it feature songs primarily in Kashmiri, Hindi and Dogri. Doctors and Palliative care patients from Government Hospital Gandhinagar Jammu and all the district hospitals of Jammu attended the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saleem ur Rehman, (Director General, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization and Director Health Services Jammu), said, “The Palliative and Supportive care is the care for the terminally ill patients who need the physical social, psychological behavioral and spiritual support in their care. Music is evidence based treatment of such patients and has a spiritual element which carries the strong message that there is always a hope in Palliative Care.”

He expressed gratitude to Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, Prof and Head of Department of Onco-anesthesia and Palliative Medicine AIIMS New Delhi, Chief, Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital and Head, National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar for organizing such an event for Palliative care patients and medical staff.

Dr Narinder Bhatyal, Medical Superintendent Government Hospital Gandhinagar also spoke on the occasion.

The event concluded with vote of thanks presented by Dr Rohit Lahori (Nodal officer, Palliative Care J&K).