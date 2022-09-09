Director Rural Sanitation reviews schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: As part of capacity building of the officers, a webinar was held on orientation of SBM-GPhase-IInd by Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K.

Charandeep Singh, Director Rural Sanitation, J&K, made introductory remarks and explained about aims and objective of scheme. Additional district Development Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats of all the districts of J&K, Dy. Director Rural Sanitation Jammu/ Kashmir and officer of Directorate participated in webinar.

The experts from Government of India were Vinay Tiwari, Ikshwaku Sharma, Pankaj Dargar, Shivani Sood, Anisha Dey, Pankaj Kumar, Ashish Sadhu and Sucheta Deb.

During the session, a detailed orientation of the officers regarding the various verticals of SBM-G were deliberated upon. It was discussed that Swachh Bharat Mission(G) Phase-I was launched on 2nd October 2014 with an aim to achieve a clean India by 2019. Government of India launched SBM-G Phase-IInd in February 2020 with an aim to sustain ODF status of villages and to improve the level of cleanliness of Rural areas through Solid Liquid Waste Management activities.

Discussion was also held on the involvement of youth clubs, NGOs, local organizations in SLWM for better implementation of SBM-G. The funding pattern of SBM-G and its convergence with MGNREGA, CSR etc was also discussed.

In the end, an open house discussion was held wherein the participating officers sought clarification on the construction of soak-pits, compost pits, segregation sheds, plastic waste management units etc which were replied by experts from Government of India.

The participating officers were also asked to prepare for “Swachhta Hi Sewa” campaign which is going to held from 15th September to 2nd October.