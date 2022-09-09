“Nidhi Aapke Nikat” conducted by EPFO Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” and “Pension Adalat” for the month of September, 2022 was conducted by EPFO Regional Office for the stakeholders of Jammu & Kashmir.

The EPFO is servicing the entire area from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with regard to settlement of claims, redressal of grievances, and facilitating stakeholders and so on. Considering the large number of grievances and to ensure service delivery at doorstep, various online initiatives of EPFO such as balance enquiry, filing of online claims including transfer and advance claims and members’ basic details were explained with hands-on demonstration.

Ratan Lal is working with M/s Raptor Services and had worked earlier in BD Security, attended Nidhi Aapke Nikat. His online claim (form-13) was submitted from office which has been approved by his previous Establishment M/s B D Security. Joint Declarations of Ramesh Kumar and Darshan Lal were processed by Subhash Chandra, SSSA immediately (members had grievances for the previous few months). Chetan Sharma’s claim was rejected earlier as Bank Account detail was not properly matching. His undelivered amount was returned in his P F Account yesterday.

He was advised to submit his online claim immediately. The Joint Declaration of Pawan Kumar was processed within fifteen minutes at all levels. The J D was initiated by Chiranji Lal Sharma, verified by Rajan T, DPA and finally approved by Rizwan Uddin, P F Commissioner. Mohammad Sharif from CAPD, Poonch approached P F Commissioner, whose UAN was provided to him (searching the same through his Aadhar in Computer System). Mohd Rafiq from CAPD, Poonch also visited and his UAN was provided, as obtained telephonically from their Employer. Arjun Dev Singh ex-employees of Exide Life Insurance visited with old P F details. His details got verified through J K EPFO and he was provided his UAN, and a Joint Declaration was provided to him to get it submitted to his Establishment in Bengaluru. The above J D will be received through e-mail and processed. M/s Qurat -Ul- Ain Shah , who had worked in Narayana Hospital, Katra came all the way from from Bhaderwah.

Her J D was processed immediately within twenty minutes at all levels. Rajander Kumar, SSSA initiated the formation of the system. Passbook of Abdul Lateef(who was not able to see the same) of M/s Peregring Guarding Pvt Ltd was provided.

Veena appeared from Ambedkar Convent School, Bantalab for User ID and Password, which was provided to her to enable the School to remit monthly P F contributions. Jeevan Pramaan of two pensioners namely- Janak Raj and Shakti Pandita were processed by Ms Kanchan, DEO.

Rekha Jamwal from M/s G D Goenka School appeared along with her old grievance, whose joint declaration was processed by Sanjeev, SSSA (who has already processed more than five hundred claims a day on many occasions) within five minutes. P F Commissioner Rizwan Uddin ordered Arun Kumar, SSSA to process the death case of late Davinder Kumar of Shiksha Niketan Higher Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar, immediately.

The endeavor of “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” programme has always been to redress the maximum number of cases/grievances the same day or at the earliest.