Sajad, Vakil demand KCC loan waiver for farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Sept 9: J&K People’s Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone along with PC senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil today visited various areas in Sopore and Rafiabad constituencies in district Baramulla essentially to interact with party workers, make social visits and offer condolences.

Lone visited Magraypora in Sopore constituency where he enquired about the health of senior PC worker Mohammad Ramzan Baba and interacted with a delegation of prominent party workers and representatives in the area. He further visited Warpora and Nowpora Kalan in Sopore where he held a series of interactions with party workers.

The PC chief also visited various areas in Rafiabad constituency. He visited the residence of Adv Bashir Ali Sahib, former PC vice president and longtime associate of Late Abdul Gani Lone Sahib, in Watergam to enquire about his health. He prayed for his good health and swift recovery. Lone also visited the family of ex- senior block president Haji Mohd Afzal Khan in Kangroosa to condole his loss. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace to the deceased soul.

Lone and Vakil also toured Rawoocha, Gund Karim Khan and various villages in Rafiabad constituency where they met a number of worker delegations and were apprised of the problems and hardships faced by the people in the area. Lone later visited the residence of Abdul Gani Vakil in Nowpora where he was accompanied by other leaders of the party including Basharat Bukhari, Adv Bashir Ahmed Dar, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Raja Aijaz Ali, Adnan Ashraf Mir, Asif Lone among others.

While interacting with the workers, Lone exhorted them to strengthen the party structure on ground and intensify mass-contact outreach and help the people in getting their problems redressed.

Vakil while interacting with the workers said that agriculture and horticulture sectors have been shattered in the last few years due to COVID and weather vagaries, especially in areas of Sopore and Rafiabad constituency. He urged the administration to immediately waive off KCC loans of all farmers and orchardists of Kashmir valley.