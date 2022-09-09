International Vedic Astrology Convention concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: The three day International Vedic Astrology and Vaastu Convention at Katra organized by Dr. Satpal Bhardwaj, Founder of Shreepati Astro Vaastu Consultancy has concluded.

The Convention was held for spreading ancient knowledge about public welfare and development of Astrology and other sciences having grand utility for human life and it was attended by more than 150 Astrologer from across the India.

The chief guest on the occasion was Prof. (Dr.) Ravinder Kumar Sinha, VC SMVD University along with Padma Shree Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri and they delivered explicit lectures on Astrology, Astronomy and other aspects related to Astrology and human life.

Many eminent and international fame astrologers including Dr. H.S Rawat, Anil Vats, Capt. Lekh Raj Sharma, Dr. Satpal Bhardwaj, Dr. Hari Sharma, Swami Dhyan Rahasya and others also attended the Conference and spoke on various aspects of Astrology, Astronomy, Palmistry, Vaastu etc.

Pandit Khivraj Sharma anchored the event.

On this occasion Dharmaguru Rawat Ji was awarded with Life Time Achievement Award by Dr. Vishwamurti.

Life Time Achievement Awards were also given to eminent Astrologers apart from Astro Excellence Award.

Presentation was also given by Ram Jalan, Owner DINTW-Astro Marketing Company and Sponsor company Natures Nectar’s General Manager, Sunil Sharma.

Dr. Satpal Bhardwaj delivered vote of thanks.