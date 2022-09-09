HC keeps in abeyance order on AAI’s plea

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: High Court has kept in abeyance the order of First Additional District Judge Jammu whereby tender notice of Airport Authority of India (AAI) regarding car rental service at Civil Airport Jammu was stayed.

The order of First Additional District Judge Jammu was challenged by AAI through Advocates Inderjeet Gupta and Yatin Mahajan.

After hearing counsels for the AAI and Airport Taxi Drivers Association, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani issued notice in the main petition as well as CMs returnable within a period of two weeks.

Meanwhile, subject to objections and till next date of hearing, the High Court kept in abeyance the operation of the impugned order dated August 24, 2022. Further, the appellants were directed to proceed with the tendering process being subject matter of the suit. However, the appellants (AAI) has been directed not to finalize the same till the matter is considered by the court.