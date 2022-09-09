Death of JU Prof: CBI probe demanded for fair investigation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Anguished over mysterious death of Jammu University Associate Professor of Psychology Department, Chandra Shekhar Chandra, who allegedly committed suicide inside the department, students and faculty members of the university today held a silent protest and demanded CBI probe into the case.

The students boycotted their routine class work and assembled near the Central Library where a silent protest was held seeking high level fair probe into mysterious death of Prof Chandra Shekhar.

Expressing solidarity with the students’ demand, JU faculty members and non-teaching employees also joined the protest and pressed for through investigation into the case.

According to ABVP JU unit President, Anoop Singh, this incident has left all the students and teachers in a deep shock and people were drawing different conclusions from this incidence. He demanded that administration should take this issue seriously and order third party investigation for fair enquiry, be it SIT or CBI so that true story of this case could be established.

Pertinent to mention that Associate Professor, Chandra Shekhar had ended his life by hanging himself inside the department on September 7 soon after Jammu University ordered his suspension over sexual harassment charges against him.