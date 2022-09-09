Anti tank mine found in Basantar river

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 9: An anti-tank mine was found in the Basantar river near here, today.

According to the information received, this morning, the BSF personnel were informed by the local people about the mine. As soon as the information was received, the officers of BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot and took the mine in their possession.

Later in the afternoon, the bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police took it to a safe place and defused it. It is said that during the Kargil war in the year 1999, anti-tank mines were installed in all the areas adjacent to the Indo-Pak International Border, which were later taken out, but some mines were removed from their place in the rains, which sometimes rain.