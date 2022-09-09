BJP leader meets CE I&FC, discusses farmers’ problems

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: H.S.Pammi district president, BJP R.S.Pura called Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control Jammu and discussed with him the problems being faced by the farmers due to the canal breach near Darap area which has not been repaired for long time.

During the meeting Chief Engineer assured that the work will be started on war footing basis and he also informed that he has issued directives and instructions to all concerned officers including Executive Engineer and AEE, etc for stand by for any emergency so that farmers should not suffer at the any cost in the peak season of the Paddy pre harvesting.