Music Album ‘Paharen Di Gaddan’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: A music album titled “Paharen Di Gaddan” was released today in Jammu by Nami Dogri Sanstha (NDS).

The album is joint venture of NDS and Dhanraj Studios and is a marvelous piece of perfect team work. The songs of the Album have been sung by Nirbhay Singh Salathia and Vanshika Jaral, melodious voices of Jammu and Kashmir. The Music has been given by Shavinder while and editing has been done by Ravi Sharma.

Sapna Soni and Nirbhay Singh Slathia beautifully acted in video version of the Album. Cinematography has been done by DOP Ravi Sharma while Bsant Viyogi, renowned actor, producer and director has directed the Album.

The programme was presided over by Mohan Singh Slathia (Sahitya Academy Awardee) and Sohai Kazmi was chief guest. Capt Lalit Sharma (Retired), Yash Pal Yash (famous Music Director) and Advocate Harish Kaila (president NDS) were guests of honour.

In his address, Mohan Singh Slathia said that despite gloomy scenario of ongoing pandemic the artists are performing both on physical and virtual mode with full COVID protocol. He said some films have been produced in Dogri but exclusively with the personal efforts and resources of artists. He appealed the Government to assist the artists in this regard along with financial empowerment of artists fraternity.